Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their separation in September via a joint statement that said they aim to pursue individual growth. The couple was married for 27 years. Two months after his separation from Deborra-Lee, Jackman has sparked dating rumors with his former Broadway co-star, Sutton Foster. The rumored couple worked together on the revival of the classic musical The Music Man until the beginning of this year.

While Hugh’s relationship with Sutton has only come into the limelight after his separation, a few reports have revealed new details that suggest that the couple was already together when the Wolverine actor was married to his now-separated wife Furness. Jackman shared his relationship update in September, announcing his separation from his long-time wife; however, Foster has still not announced her divorce or separation from her husband, Ted Griffin, to whom she has been married since 2014.

The timeline of Hugh Jackman and his new flame Sutton Foster’s romance in not known. It’s also not clear if Foster was behind Jackman’s shocking separation from his wife after 27 years. However, a report in In Touch has suggested that the actor has been smitten by Foster since the moment he met her last year, meaning even when he was very much married to Deborra-Lee, with whom he shares two kids: Oscar, 23 and Ava, 18.

Hugh and Sutton, both married, reportedly began having hots for each other while shooting their musical in which they co-starred together for more than a year. The publication stated a source saying that their romance is no secret on Broadway and that the 55-year-old hunk “has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!” The insider also revealed that the Australian actor “had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!” “He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show,” the insider added.

The Tony Award-winning actress is equally head over heels for her rumored beau and is “absolutely giddy around” the X-men alum. She has been all praise for Jackman, constantly raving that meeting him was the greatest thing that came out of the whole experience.

While Jackman and Foster continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders on-screen and off-screen, their relationship timeline has now sparked infidelity rumors, with reports suggesting that the Deadpool 3 star cheated on his wife of 27 years with his Broadway musical co-star.

Neither Hugh Jackman nor Sutton Foster has commented on the rumors yet.

