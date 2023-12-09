Deadpool 3 set photos have gone viral online, and it has also alarmed the leading stars. After Ryan Reynolds hilariously poked fun at people posting leaks from the sets of the upcoming MCU movie. Hugh Jackman has also joined in with pal Ryan to react against the spoilers in a hilarious way. Scroll below to get the deets.

The film is one of the most anticipated MCU films, and we have said it many times. The return of Hugh as Wolverine is enough to get the audience to watch the film. This would have been hard for the makers to keep under wraps; hence, it was announced at the beginning only. However, several other leaks about the Ryan-led movie have allegedly been spoiling the film.

A few days back, Ryan Reynolds shared a post comprising a doctored image from Deadpool 3’s set referring to the recent leaks. Hugh Jackman followed Ryan’s suit and did a similar thing to take a dig at those sharing the spoilers. The Wolverine star took to his Threads account to re-share a photo from the sets where he, Ryan, and director Shawn Levy could be seen with Ryan’s DC character, ‘Green Lantern,’ and Hugh’s character ‘PT Barnum’ from The Greatest Showman.

Ryan Reynolds originally posted the picture. Hugh Jackman added the caption, “Can you believe it??” Check out the post here:

Netizens call it the ‘real multiverse’.

One of the users said, “Multiverse I would love to live in! “

Another clarified, “They’re poking fun at all the “fake cameo” posts that have been circulating.”

One wrote, “The greatest show on earth.”

Another called it “Brilliant!”

Deadpool 3 Leaks So Far!

Sabertooth from the OG X-Men was spotted along with the Toad on the set. We also saw a decimated 21st Century Fox logo. The Fantastic Four‘s Fantasticar and a truck from MoonKnight were also seen in several leaked pictures.

Addressing the set leaks, Ryan Reynolds wrote, “Deadpool began with a leak. So, I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or, perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop.”

Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool 3 will be released in July 2024.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

