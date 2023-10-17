Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated superhero films, slated to release in the first half of 2024, but things have changed! The director of the Ryan Reynolds-led film now has a disappointing update about the same, and it seems the film will arrive late in the theatres. It will mark the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and as a result, the fans are more hyped up about it. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

The movie’s shooting suffered because of the Hollywood strikes, which impacted its release. The film had been in the news for some time now, and all for good reasons. A few days back, pictures from the film’s set showed Hugh in a yellow costume, a comic-accurate suit of the clawed mutant. The feature is also said to have a connection with the TVA—the association we are seeing in the Loki Season 2 and was there in the first season, too.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently sat for an interview with The Wrap, when his comments cast a shadow of doubt on the film’s release date. It was initially planned to hit the theatres in May next year, but it isn’t likely now. Levy said, “I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3.”

Shawn added, “Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.”

As per Comicbook, the Deadpool 3 filmmaker Shawn Levy previously opened up about the effects of the strike on the Ryan Reynolds-led film. He said, “But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work.”

Deadpool 3 will unite Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, bringing the latter out of his retirement after Logan [2017]. The film was initially slated to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

