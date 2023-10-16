American superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021, became the highest-grossing film of the year and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. The film marked a significant multiversal event that brought together the Spider-Men, portrayed by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, to confront villains from the previous two Spider-Man film franchises.

In the third MCU Spider-Man film, notable villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard made appearances. However, Marvel Studios was prevented from introducing an exciting comic book villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe owing to the impending release of an associated solo film. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by The Direct, Marvel initially intended to feature Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man: No Way Home but faced limitations as they were not permitted to do so. This information was cited from the book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,” in which authors Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers disclosed that they had proposed Kraven as the film’s antagonist, only to learn that he was “unavailable until Sony established him in a solo movie.”

One of the upcoming Marvel movies set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is Kraven the Hunter, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role. Tom Holland previously spoke about Spider-Man: No Way Home’s original plans. The British star said, “For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all sorts of different stuff. Jon pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun.”

Tom Holland is set to reprise his role for another solo Spider-Man movie, and the stage is perfectly set for Kraven the Hunter to step into the role of the film’s antagonist. Following the dramatic conclusion of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter Parker finds himself at his most vulnerable state within the MCU. With the heartbreaking loss of Aunt May at the hands of Green Goblin and the repercussions of Doctor Strange’s spell erasing his loved ones’ memories of him, Peter faces a future of isolation.

As he crafts a new Spider-Man suit, hinting at a return to his superhero roots in “Spider-Man 4,” Peter Parker’s lack of technological resources and the absence of allies who recognize him could make Kraven a formidable adversary in the upcoming film.

For more Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Breaks Silence On Rumors Of Her Cheating On Estranged Husband Will Smith With August Alsina: “I Did Not Cheat On Him, No Matter How Sad…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News