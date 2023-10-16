Jada Pinkett Smith has been making massive revelations about her married life for the past week. The actress is promoting her tell-all memoir, Worthy, and is also opening up about her marriage with Will Smith, which has been a talking point for many years. While Pinkett was once accused of having a relationship outside of her marriage, she is now setting the record straight by revealing that she did not cheat on Will Smith.

After knowing each other for quite some time, Will and Jada finally hit it off when the latter auditioned for a role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They tied the knot in 1997 and since then have welcomed two kids: Jaden and Willow.

Back in 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with her estranged husband, Will Smith, on her show Red Table Talk and accepted to having an affair with August Alsina. She revealed that they were on a break when it happened. Now, the Matrix star has opened up about her journey so far in her new memoir, Worthy. During the promotion of the memoir, Jada talked to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, while appearing on Talkshoplive.

Jada Pinkett Smith clarified that she did not cheat on Will Smith despite how sad he looked during their 2020 chat. She said, “I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table.” She continued, “And when you read this book, you will kind of get an understanding of why the ‘Red Table’ even happened in the first place.”

The actress further confirmed that she is in a happy place right now and also addressed her situation with the MIB actor. Jada said, “I’m in a place of peace. I’m in a place of happiness. And in all honesty, I love where I am. As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation… in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together.” “And it just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together. So I just, I’m happy. Yeah, that’s where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Or Angelina Jolie- Who Is The Better Kisser? Brad Pitt Did Not Answer This, But Gerard Butler Once Did – Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News