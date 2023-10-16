Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are among the most talented and highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. The two have shown their acting mettle in various genres so far, and their timeless beauty is something the world is a fan of. Apart from all this, the two also have something in common: their ex-husband Brad Pitt. But, if there is a kissing competition between the two actresses, Gerard Butler would pick Jennifer Aniston as the winner.

Brad Pitt was married to the Friends star from 2000 to 2005. They tied the knot after a few years-long relationship, but it all came to an end in 2005. On the other hand, he met Jolie on the sets of Mr And Mrs Smith. They sparked dating rumors right after Pitt’s divorce from Jennifer.

After going out for a long time, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot in 2014. In 2016, the Eternals star filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2019. While Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie do not directly talk about it, fans have often spotted a cold war-like situation between the two. Well, things did get messy in both of their lives. Their fans are also divided and support their favorite actress the most. However, they were left to go in a frenzy when Gerard Bulter revealed who was a better kisser.

Once, during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked Butler, “You have kissed both Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie on screen. Who is a better kisser?” Butler was seemingly confused and almost did not want to answer the question, but he did, and that too in favor of the Murder Mystery actress. Butler said, “Jennifer Aniston. I’m just going, you know, I’m just taking you by surprise.”

Gerard Butler starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in The Bounty Hunter and with Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Live with Jolie.

