Sophie Turner is one of the A-listers in Hollywood who made her way onto the map of popularity after portraying Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also known for her bold attitude and unapologetic personality. Once, she blasted truth bombs about the Hollywood industry and revealed dark insights about it. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

For the unversed, Sophie has been all over the news after her separation reports from her ex-husband Joe Jonas, surfaced all over the media. While we don’t know the real reason behind their separation, a lot of speculations have been there, and per recent reports, the ex-couple will be co-parenting their daughters.

Even though she mesmerized her audience with her performance in Game of Thrones, in a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, Sophie Turner recalled how she once landed a role based on her popularity on her social media platforms and blasted Hollywood’s negative side while describing how the makers turned down a more deserving actress for her.

Sophie Turner believed that the other actress could have been far better deserving than her and said in the interview, “I auditioned for a project, and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job. It’s not right, but it is part of the movie industry now.”

But the actress always had a soft corner and love for acting, which pushed her to the height where she is now. Once in conversation with Fansided, she revealed, “I began acting when I joined my local theatre group (Playbox Theatre) when I was three and have been passionate about it ever since. I always used to make up shows with my friends, mainly with my close friend Ellie Johnson, but she soon got tired of it. I would always be the most crazy, the most loud out of all my friends and I used to channel that energy into dressing up and putting on shows. It’s been a huge part of my life and without acting I would be lost.”

Sophie Turner will forever be remembered as Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones, which also featured Emilia Clarke and other actors in pivotal roles. What are your thoughts about Sophie’s opinion regarding Hollywood?

