Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s love story will always be an epic one in the history of Hollywood romances. From Justin getting out of a serious relationship with Selena Gomez to becoming committed to the supermodel, the Baby singer has gone through a lot of changes in his life. Recently, the married couple celebrated their 5th anniversary, and it seems even after being so many years together, their love hasn’t faded.

Why? As per recent reports, Justin has ordered a heartwarming gift for his wife, recreating one of her text messages. How sweet! Scroll ahead to read more about it.

After having an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber parted ways from the songstress and found love in Hailey Baldwin’s arms. They became each other’s forever after exchanging vows in 2018. Now, as per TMZ, Justin proved his love for his wife in the most old-fashioned way in this modern time by laminating his wife’s text message as an artwork. This clearly demonstrates how much that message means to the singer.

Idiot Box Art curators Emily Bright and Tamara Martin opened up to the media portal that last month Justin Bieber had hit them up to recreate one of his wife’s text messages and splurged $5K on it. They said that Justin told them when Hailey Bieber was away, she had listed all the things she missed about him in a single message that read, “I miss you. Miss you smile. Miss you laugh. Miss your hugs. Miss your kisses. Miss your jokes. Miss making love. Miss being in your arms,” with a crying emoji. They transformed the artwork on a 3′ x 3′ wood surface and made it out of acrylic and resin.

Apparently, Justin Bieber wanted to surprise Hailey Bieber with the gift when she came home from her Paris Fashion Week event. The team has really worked hard on the piece, and Justin believes in them as they have teamed up with the Yummy singer before.

Well, what are your thoughts about Justin Bieber’s thoughtful gift for Hailey Bieber?

