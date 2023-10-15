Looks like Pete Davidson is going through a lot in his life as, according to new reports, the Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum has adopted a new lifestyle. The comedian and actor has been living a relatively reclusive new life. Pete has apparently fled New York City and mostly spends time at home. This comes after his infamous rehab stint and his recent split with actress Chase Sui Wonders. Scroll down to know what’s really happening.

Pete Davidson recently made headlines for dating Madelyn Cline. It appeared as if he jumped quickly into a new relationship after parting ways with Chase Sui Wonders. Prior to dating the latter, the comedian dated Kanye West’s former wife, Kim Kardashian, for eight months.

Shedding light on Pete Davidson’s new reclusive lifestyle, according to The Sun, the Hollywood’s funny man is apparently living far from the busy city life and has taken up shelter in the woods. A source close to Pete shared, “He doesn’t do anything these days. He just hangs in his room and watches TV. He doesn’t come out much and doesn’t really do anything.” The insider also shared that he has sort of made a routine where he goes to work wraps up his stand-ups and hits back to the hotel which is far away from the noise of the city.

Pete Davidson has been making news for all the wrong reasons recently, and it appears his personal life has hit a new low. The comedian recently got into a car accident which was caught on camera. He allegedly slammed his black GMC SUV against a wall while leaving The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

In March 2023, Pete Davidson and his then-girlfriend Chase Sui-Wonders were involved in a car accident. This led to Pete taking a plea deal on a reckless driving charge. The comedian has also been in trouble after acting derogatory with women all the time.

Pete Davidson has been mocked on the Internet brutally for dropping the C-word on women, the most recent being when telling a woman, ‘you are c*nt, sit the f**k down’ after the woman dubbed him a racist during his stand-up. Sources dropped a hint that his inner circle is shocked over why he has not been canceled yet.

For the unversed, Pete Davidson got diagnosed with borderline personality disorder at the age of 23 and talking about this, he earlier said, “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it.”

