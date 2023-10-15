It has been over a week since the Israel-Hamas war began, and so far, thousands have lost their lives. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched an unforeseen attack on Israel on October 7. Since then, many countries’ governments have expressed their support for Israel. Several celebrities have also sided with Israel and are expressing their grief after seeing the war victims. The latest one is celebrated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who paid a visit to the country’s southern region to show his support to the Israel Defence Forces. As his picture of posing with a troop has gone viral, Redditors are trolling him.

For the unversed, Tarantino has been married to Daniella Pick, an Israeli actress, since 2018. They first met in Israel in 2009 in a club during the premiere of the filmmaker’s movie Inglorious Bastard. Since then, the two dated for a long time and tied the knot in 2018.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, Quentin Tarantino recently visited the Southern Israeli base with the intention of boosting the morale of the IDF. The official Twitter handle of Israel War Room shared a picture of the Pulp Fiction director and wrote, “Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF morale.” For the unversed, the filmmaker has been living in Tel Aviv with his wife and two kids for the past two years.

It did not take time for the picture to go viral, and now Redditors are sharing their views on Quentin Tarantino’s visit and trolling the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director. Reacting to the picture, a Redditor wrote, “more importantly, would a visit from Quentin Tarantino really boost morale?,” while another replied, “Actually the post is incorrect, this is supposed to boost Quentin’s morale.”

A third one joked, “Do you think he made them show their feet.”

“I can’t imagine being the kind of human that thinks ‘how can help in this humanitarian crisis? Oh I know, I’m famous and my presence will cheer people up,’” wrote another.

A fifth Redditor wrote, “Is he there to lick toes or what?”

