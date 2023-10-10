Hollywood has so far witnessed many feuds among celebrities. However, things are different at prestigious award functions where, despite losing the honor, one still has to make poker face and celebrate their competitors. A video of Quentin Tarantino’s not-so-poker-face is surfacing on the internet, claiming that the director spat his drink after losing a Golden Globe award to Ben Affleck. Let’s see how much truth the video holds.

Both Affleck and Tarantino are among the celebrated filmmakers of Hollywood. While Affleck has pursued acting, writing, and directing altogether, Tarantino is known for bringing out Hollywood classics and bagging many awards for them.

Back in 2013, Ben Affleck and Quentin Tarantino were both nominated for the best director award at the Golden Globes for Argo and Django Unchained, respectively. The other nominees were Ang Lee for Life of Pi, Kathryn Bigelow for Zero Dark Thirty, Tom Hooper for Les Miserables, and Steven Spielberg for Lincoln. Now, a video from the event is going viral in which Halle Berry could be heard announcing the Justice League star’s name as the winner while the camera focuses on Tarantino spitting out his drink.

Take A Look:

The video is receiving a lot of reactions. An IG user wrote, “This reaction itself deserves a golden globe,” while another commented, “His face built like a question mark.”

Some were also reminded of Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani’s award-losing reaction from Friends.

However, we must clarify that the video is edited. Quentin Tarantino spilled his drink after hearing his nomination. Moreover, he stood up and clapped for Ben Affleck for his big win. An Instagram user clarified, “Actually the clip is edited, I saw the real clip , he actually spitted the drink when his name was called for nomination, he didn’t spit it when Ben Affleck was declared the winner, he actually stood and clapped for him.”

