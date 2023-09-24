Whenever we are sad or happy or just bored, we tend to open our favourite sitcoms just to take our mind off things, and Friends happens to be our ‘go-to sitcom’. It is a show that portrays love, life, friendship – the probably three most important things and well, the American show has its own popular fanbase. The series featured Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

Now, Matt has always been the Joey in real life too, and we have often gotten the prove. Today, we stumbled upon an old video where the actor talked about facing a bizarre fan interaction, but what made it more obvious was his reaction. Lol. Scroll ahead and watch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about that incident in a talk show, Matt LeBlanc recalled and said, “I was walking down the street one day, this was a few years ago. This kid, he must have been 13, 14, he’s like, ‘Oh my God. Are you? You’re Joey’s dad!'” leaving the hosts in split of laughter. But it was not that. He further continued revealing what was his response.

Matt LeBlanc continued, “And, and, my response was scram.” Yeah, he went back to his Joey self and ran away from the situation. How original of him. Haha!

Check out the video shared by a Friends fan page, ‘friendsztv’ on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friendsztv)

One of the netizens commented on it, “He should have just said “how you doing”🤣”

Another one wrote, “He joeyed more than joey joeyed😂❤️”

Another one left a comment that read, “That was the most joetic dialogue delivery ❤️”

“You are just as cool as ever, don’t change man! I really enjoy your sense of humor I think we both have the same thing in common LOL😂” another one penned.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Steve Harvey Ghosted His Wife Marjorie & Left Her Heart-Broken After Dating Her For Weeks: “He Just Left… Disappeared”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News