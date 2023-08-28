Friends is one of the greatest shows of all time, and we know it’s debatable, but it’s really entertaining, and there’s no denying that. From the storyline to the characters, everything about the show is top-notch. Today, we have brought you an unknown fact about Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in the show and this one time, he appeared in a softcore p*rn series before becoming massively popular. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The cast of Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The first episode of the same was aired in 1994, and the rest is history. Now, talking about Matt’s character, he played Joey, one of cinema history’s most interesting onscreen characters.

And guess what? Before Matt LeBlanc became a massive name in showbiz, he appeared in a softcore p*rn series named ‘The Red Shoe Diaries,’ according to Life And Style magazine. The Friends actor never spoke about his gig though publicly.

Matt isn’t the only actor on the show who did weird jobs before making it big in Hollywood, and not just that; he also did carpentry for a bit of a while after studying it in his technical vocational high school.

The Friends actor later moved to New York at the age of 19 and started auditioning in showbiz to become an actor and finally landed the role of Joey Tribbiani. Guess, Matt LeBlanc was destined to play Joey, and we cannot imagine anyone else playing and nailing it on screen.

