Selena Gomez finally released her solo track Single Soon last week on Friday, and to think that would not create any controversy was pretty naive of those who even brought that to their minds. As soon as it dropped, listeners speculated that it was about The Weeknd, with whom she was in a relationship once. The songstress has set the record straight on that, but that, too, did not sit well with the netizens.

For the unversed, Selena and the singer, whose original name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, dated in 2017, but it was for a short period of time, and the couple parted ways within a year. Speculations rose when, in the music video, at one point, the songstress could be seen writing a Post-It note that read, “I’m sorry I can’t don’t hate me,” indicating a breakup which prompted a TikTok user to come up and say how it was a S*x and the City reference.

The fans soon started speculating that it was indicating The Weeknd; however, Selena Gomez had something else to say. Several media outlets covered the news, including Hollywood Life, and they posted it on their Instagram; Selena took this opportunity to set the record straight as she shut down all the speculations with just a comment on that post. The Rare Beauty founder wrote, “Couldn’t be more false”. The news has been circulating on X, formerly Twitter, and the netizens trolled her for that.

The news of Selena Gomez reacting to The Weeknd speculations has been shared by Pop Crave, and there are few who have applauded the Single Soon singer for clearing the air herself, while others trolled her for doing so.

One of her fans wrote, “Clearing up those rumours and ending the drama like the unproblematic queen that she is!”

Another said, “The disclaimer was needed”

Followed by one reminding everyone, “Why will anyone say this? They broke up ages ago”

One of the haters commented, “That’s a huge cap, she lying. We all know that”

Another chiming in said, “It was about zayn lmao”

One of them dragged another one of her exes and said, “Yeah because it’s about Bieber”

Followed by “this woman is utterly embarrassing,” “bet u her pr team paid for that article so she could reply”, and “does she seriously have to use her exes everytime she releases a single for promo? this is sooo boring”

Check it out here:

Selena Gomez rejects speculation that her new single, “Single Soon,” is about The Weeknd: “Couldn’t be more false” pic.twitter.com/1tijSLok86 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2023

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s new song Single Soon? Let us know in the comments, and for more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

