Salma Hayek’s classy yet sultry sense of fashion has evolved over the years, but it has always managed to impress us no matter what. The Latina bombshell takes everyone’s breath away with her social media posts and is one fine example of ageing like wine. Earlier this year, she shot for a prestigious magazine where she showcased her divinely carved body in a floor-length gown, looking an absolute delish.

The actress, a few days ago, posted a racy pic of her sipping morning beverage, looking like a goddess in a black plunging swimwear sitting on a chair with her legs crossed; one can only imagine how many of her fans lost their mind seeing her like this. The amicable nature of the Dusk Till Dawn actress makes her more adorable, and her stories sometimes make you go ROFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In February this year, Salma Hayek posed for the British GQ, and we have come across those pictures on X, formerly Twitter and on Pinterest, where she looked like a tall glass of cafe latte and was totally irresistible. She wore a Vivienne Westwood wrap gown in the colour cream, which had a plunging neckline showcasing her ample bosom as the fabric perfectly accentuated her curves. The gown kind of draped off of her shoulders, forming a layered illusion around the chest.

Salma Hayek kept the accessories to a minimum, especially around the neck portion. She sported a Sophie Buhai ring on her manicured nails with wine-coloured nail paint on them and a pair of Beladora vintage earrings.

She sported dark smokey eyes with contoured cheeks and matte n*de lipstick on; the Frida actress kept her hair straight with a parting down the middle, making her look sultry yet very classy. Hayek looked like a Greek deity in the pictures; she even shared a short clip from the shoot on her Instagram account back at that time.

Take a look at her pictures here:

📸 Salma Hayek for British GQ, part 2 pic.twitter.com/C52gHwgdos — Salma Hayek Daily (@SalmaHayekDaily) February 6, 2023

Isn’t she just breathtaking? What are your thoughts on Salma Hayek’s look? Let us know in the comments. And for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Robert Pattinson Felt Claustrophobic & Wanted To “Jump Off The Balcony” As He Was Tired Of Paparazzi Chasing Him Anywhere & Everywhere: “It’s A Little Bit Daunting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News