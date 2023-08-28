Megan Fox is a name that rarely needs an introduction. The actress has often been objectified in the industry and she has spoken about the mistreatment she received in public. The actress has many followers who are obsessed with her, but the Transformers star once revealed that she was obsessed with the High School Musical star Zac Efron, but all in a playful manner. She also claimed she and Zac are the same person. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Like Megan, Zac too enjoyed a huge fan following because of his handsome looks, and the Disney star was a heartthrob with skyrocketed fame after appearing in the musical films. Apart from her sultry photoshoots, Fox is known for her sense of humour, and she didn’t disappoint when she opened up about having a thing for Efron.

In 2008, Megan Fox went to the GQ Man of the Year magazine party, and on the red carpet, she jokingly told a reporter that she is obsessed with Zac Efron, but what followed her confession was just weird as she went – “He’s here? What you don’t know is Zac Efron and I are the same person.” She continued, “We’re not actually here; it’s like Janet and Michael Jackson. He just puts on his wig and a dress, and it’s me, and you don’t know that.”

Megan Fox added, “It’s one of the greatest mysteries of all time.” That same night, while speaking to Access Hollywood, she said, “Sometimes I say things that are shocking on purpose. And so not everything I say is always true.” Fox, at that time, was engaged to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and she has now come a long way.

She is now engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, and the duo has been working out their relationship after hitting a rough patch earlier this year.

