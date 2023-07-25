When Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Revealed Drinking Each Other’s Blood & Received A Warning By A Vampire’s Association

Megan Fox and Machin Gun Kelly have been making headlines ever since the duo began dating. While earlier it was their offbeat dates, the news are now about their relationship and how they are looking forward to it. After the duo got engaged last year, they began an online debate on revealeing that they drank each other’s blood. While the ritual received mixed reactions from netizens, the couple also received a warning from a certain Vampire association. Scroll down to learn how netizens reacted to that.

Megan and MGK first met in 2020, on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass. By the end of that year, the couple made their relationship public and confessed their love for each other. By the beginning of 2022, the singer got down on his knees to propose the love of his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the couple announced their engagement via Instagram, they penned a long note and mentioned that they even drank each other’s blood as a ritual. The statement made their fans go in a frenzy but they were convinced after learning more about the couple’s ideas of dates.

What shocked the netizens the most was a report by TMZ that stated Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association, aka NOVA, has urged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to “take proper precautions before drinking their lover’s blood, including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses.” He further clarified that even vampires are not immune from such diseases.

Father Sebastian, Endless Night Vampire Ball founder, also advised the couple to stay cautious when it comes to blood withdrawal and suggested it should be done only by medical professionals. While the warning was for the couple’s well being, netizens did have a hard time believing if there was an actual vampire association.

While one wrote, “Never knew there’s a thing as Vampire Association,” while another Twitter user penned, “Y’all…… I was today-years-old when I found it there’s a whole New Orleans Vampire Association…”

Never knew there’s a thing as Vampire Association 😂 pic.twitter.com/XdMYmJGdDh — Harrison Akadidi (@HarrisonAkadidi) May 2, 2022

Y’all…… I was today-years-old when I found it there’s a whole New Orleans Vampire Association…. 😶😲 — Niqua👑 (@Niqua337) May 3, 2022

A third user wrote, “Really not surprise oh Mrs fox and MGK drinking each other blood, my things is What do you mean Vampire association is warning them about it …. Where, when, who, why, how.”

Really not surprise oh Mrs fox and MGK drinking each other blood, my things is What do you mean Vampire association is warning them about it …. Where, when, who, why, how. pic.twitter.com/Shbf8UogB7 — 🤧🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@cesar_marseille) May 3, 2022

What are views on the same? Let us know in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Said Taylor Swift “Literally Eats Her Ex” Comparing Her To A Male-Eating Female Spider Which Led To An Alleged Song Targeting The ‘Iron Man’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News