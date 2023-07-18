Brad Pitt makes news for almost everything that he does professionally and personally. While he is busy signing new projects rapidly in the professional space, in the personal, he is busy fighting a legal battle with former wife Angelina Jolie, and attending some very famous events becoming the highlight of them. The actor has been spotted at many places in the recent times and you must have observed how young he has started looking suddenly. Turns out his Wimbledon appearance has convinced fans that he is a vampire.

For the unversed, Brad has been making multiple public appearances in the past couple of days. He was recently at the Grand Prix, where the internet was sent in a meltdown as we saw him looking decade younger for the first time as he showcased he new look. Just as everyone was recovering from that attack, he decided to grace Wimbledon and look ‘oh so crisp’.

The Wimbledon spotting has now left fans gasping for air who are expressing all their thirst on Twitter. Some are shocked, some are thanking the plastic surgeries (if they are involved), and some are even busy taking digs at former wife, Angelina Jolie. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As Brad Pitt sat amid the wave of Hollywood big wigs including Daniel Craig, Nick Jonas, and more, the camera was obsessed with him, as he was glowing. The actor while sporting a new young look and a hairdo, was seen wearing a teal blue suit and accessorized it with a bunch of chains. Reacting to him aging backwards, a user wrote, “Maybe Brad Pitt is a vampire. Tom cruise too. These guys don’t age!”

Another talking digs at Angelina Jolie wrote, “I leave you with this image. Brad Pitt at Wimbledon yesterday. This man has discovered the fountain of youth! He’s almost 60. Eat your heart out, Angie!” And one even went to the extent of praising plastic surgeries if they were involved in making him look good. “I really don’t care how many surgeries he’s done, but OMG he looks like his own version back in 2001-Friends episode! GORGEOUS!!!! 😍🤩,” the user wrote.

Check the reactions right here:

Is he eating CRISPS? Brad Pitt looks like he does AND he. eats. crisps?? babe.#BradPitt#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3cEXNOdLUA — jen (@JenCarsonTaylor) July 16, 2023

Maybe Brad Pitt is a vampire.

Tom cruise too.

These guys don't age! pic.twitter.com/IrHVemPIug — Renaldo_Jnr (@Junior28944017) July 16, 2023

Brad Pitt is three years older than Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz combined 🤯#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xAEj8EprdM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2023

I leave you with this image. Brad Pitt at Wimbledon yesterday. This man has discovered the fountain of youth! He’s almost 60. Eat your heart out, Angie! pic.twitter.com/U1nHm2zgqS — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 17, 2023

Brad Pitt just chilling at Wimbledon in aviators is fucking killing me pic.twitter.com/FrvPQuCvcY — MickFlairDrip (@m1897) July 16, 2023

I really don’t care how many surgeries he’s done, but OMG he looks like his own version back in 2001-Friends episode! GORGEOUS!!!! 😍🤩#BradPitt #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/yXdoUdjPUB — Ntz09 (@The_Realnez) July 18, 2023

