Nielsen’s latest list of the most-watched streaming content in the U.S. (for the week of May 26 – June 1, 2025) is out, featuring four separate top ten categories: Overall, Original, Acquired, and Movies. In the Top Ten Most-Watched Movies list, two major titles, Captain America: Brave New World and The Wild Robot, are vying for the top spot. Both these titles are far ahead of the other eight films on the Nielsen list in terms of viewing minutes. So, which one has claimed the top spot? And what other movies have cracked the list this week? Read on to find out.

Captain America 4 Vs. The Wild Robot – No.1 Streaming Movie On Nielsen?

Let’s get straight to it – this week’s top-ranked title on Nielsen’s most-watched movies list is Marvel’s superhero venture, Captain America: Brave New World. The film boasts a massive 750 million minutes of viewing. Close behind in second place is the widely acclaimed animated film The Wild Robot with an impressive 654 million minutes of viewing under its belt.

Most-Watched Streaming Movies On Nielsen (May 26 – June 1, 2025)

Check out the full list of the most-watched streaming movies in the US for the week of May 26 – June 1, 2025, on Nielsen. As you can observe, the remaining eight movies on the list are trailing behind the top two titles, Captain America 4 and The Wild Robot, by a significant margin.

About Captain America: Brave New World

Directed by Julius Onah, the superhero film follows Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie), who fully embraces the mantle of Captain America. After a crucial meeting with U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (played by Harrison Ford), Sam must race against time to uncover the truth behind a dangerous international conspiracy. The movie has a 48% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a 5.7/10 IMDb user rating.

Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

About The Wild Robot

Directed by Chris Sanders, the animated sci-fi film follows an intelligent robot named Roz, who finds herself stranded on a remote, uninhabited island. As she tries to adapt to the harsh environment, the robot forms a unique bond with the island’s animals and adopts an orphaned goose. The film holds a brilliant 96% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and an 8.2/10 IMDb user rating.

The Wild Robot Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch 2 Confirmed? Disney Shares Major Update On Live-Action Sequel After $915M Box Office Victory!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News