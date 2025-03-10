Anthony Mackie has beaten Chris Evans’ debut MCU feature with his first solo outing in the cinematic universe. Captain America: Brave New World has yet to surpass The First Avenger’s domestic haul, but it has beaten it globally. The MCU movie does not have an overwhelming performance and is expected to end up on the losing side of the box office total owing to its hefty production cost. Keep scrolling for more.

The first Captain America movie was released in 2011 and introduced Chris Evans as the resilient Steve Rogers. The audience loves him in this MCU character, which is also one of the OG Avengers. Anthony is also a worthy person to take his place and has been rightfully appreciated for his portrayal in the role. However, the narrative is not strong enough to support him and make this film a blockbuster. The 2025 release is expected to somehow cross the threshold and reach the break-even point.

Captain America: Brave New World is on track to hit the $400 million mark at the worldwide box office. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America 4 collected a decent $9.2 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. It experienced a decline of -51.1% from last weekend. The film has hit the $194.2 million international cume this weekend across over 53 markets.

Captain America 4 collected $8.5 million at the US box office this weekend, thereby taking the domestic cume to $176.58 million. It is less than $1 million away from beating the US haul of Captain America: The First Avenger, which will be done today. Adding the domestic and overseas grosses, the worldwide gross stands at the $370.78 million mark.

Therefore, Captain America 4 has officially surpassed The First Avenger’s $370.56 million global haul as the third-grossing Captain America movie. Since the film is expected to earn between $405 million and $440 million worldwide, Captain America: Brave New World will remain stationed at the #3 spot.

Anthony Mackie’s film has prevented itself from being the third lowest-grossing MCU film ever. Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Dune 2 Re-Release Box Office: Will Timothee Chalamet’s Film Reclaim Its Spot Among Global Top 5 Films Of 2024 With Its Return In India?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News