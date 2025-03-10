Dune: Part Two, aka Dune 2, was one of the biggest hits last year, and it has also secured two Oscars to its name. The film is highly lauded for its visuals, cinematography, and more. Watching it on the big screens was a treat, especially on IMAX. Many might have missed the chance to watch the visual spectacle of Denis Villeneuve on the IMAX screens in India, but they will be getting a second chance as the film is set to re-release in India. Warner Bros India shared the news on their social media as well. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the direct sequel to Denis’ 2021 masterpiece, and in this, Timothee Chalamet’s character has grown a lot, taking charge of things. It was nominated in five categories at the Oscars 2025, receiving two awards for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. A sequel based on the Dune Messiah novel is also in development. The film featured an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux.

On Monday, Warner Bros India posted the re-release news of Dune 2 on their social media platform. The post read, “Back in Cinemas, Bigger Than Ever. Relive the war for Arrakis in ‘Dune: Part Two’!” It will be arriving on the IMAX screens exclusively and for a limited run of 7 days only. The film has received a second chance to reclaim its spot in the global top 5 list of 2024 after it lost its 5th spot to Wicked.

For the record, the film collected an estimated 11.45 crores in India on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, it collected $432.50 million overseas, including India’s contribution. Adding that to the film’s $282.13 million US haul, Dune 2’s worldwide haul became $714.64 million. It is almost $20 million away from the global haul of Wicked.

Therefore, Denis Villeneuve’s film needs over $19 million to cross Wicked and regain the #5 spot in the 2024 highest-grossers list worldwide. On the other hand, Mufasa: The Lion King is also targeting Dune 2 to climb up on the list. Amidst all these challenges, the re-release in India might significantly add to its overall collection, but surpassing Wicked seems out of reach. The fans would love to watch the Timothee Chalamet starrer on the IMAX screens.

Dune 2 will be re-releasing in India on March 14 and will be at the cinema for seven days only.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jason Statham At Box Office: Unleashed The $1 Billion Milestone Globally Post-COVID, Despite A Few Failures

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News