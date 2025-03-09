Jason Statham is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood whose career is an inspiration for all. From playing supporting roles in Hollywood action films, he got his own franchises – Transporter film series and more. His films have grossed more than $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and are considered one of the industry’s most bankable stars.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the world to a halt and hampered several industries, including the movie business. Statham, being one of the top action stars, might not have suffered a lot and had his franchises to back him. From Meg 2 to the Fast & Furious movies, his films were box-office successes. Today, we will take a look at the actor’s report card in the post-COVID era. Keep scrolling for more.

Jason Statham in the Post-COVID Era

Jason’s post-pandemic era started with 2021’s Wrath of Man by Guy Ritchie, which received positive reactions from both the critics and the audience. It had a reported budget of $40 million, as per The Numbers, earning 2.6 times that, making it a box office success. He also reprised his role as Deckard Shaw in F9, which was released in 2021, but he had a cameo appearance in it.

Jason Statham teamed up with Guy Ritchie again for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, released in 2023. Despite having a star-studded cast and being directed by Guy Ritchie, the film was a box office flop. The film had a reported budget of $50 million, but it failed to recover that at the worldwide box office. Some of his other movies released in the post-COVID era are Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench, and Expend4bles.

Take a look at Jason Statham’s box office collections in the post-Covid era below:

Wrath of Man [2021]

Domestic – $27.46 million

Worldwide – $103.96 million

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre [2023]

Domestic – $6.49 million

Worldwide – $48.98 million

Fast X [2023]

Domestic – $146.12 million

Worldwide – $704.87 million

Meg 2: The Trench [2023]

Domestic – $82.6 million

Worldwide – $397.80 million

Expend4bles [2023]

Domestic – $16.71 million

Worldwide – $37.91 million

The Beekeeper [2024]

Domestic – $66.22 million

Worldwide – $162.6 million

Domestic Total – $345.6 million

Worldwide Total – $1.45 billion

Jason Statham’s A Working Man, his second film with filmmaker David Ayer, is set to be released this month. Due to his upcoming actioner, his worldwide box office total may cross the $2 billion mark. His domestic total may also hit new milestones in the United States. The film is slated to be released on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King North America Box Office: Eyes One Important Milestone This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News