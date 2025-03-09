Ne Zha 2 has achieved something no other films have ever imagined to accomplish. The Chinese feature is undoubtedly changing the minds of distributors, giving them hope that it will be possible for a movie to be a blockbuster in a single market. The sequel has set a potentially unsurpassable record in the history of cinema. Scroll below for the deets.

The biggest Hollywood movies, including MCU flicks, failed to collect such a humongous amount from their home market, the United States. The film achieved it all in under forty days, which is equally astonishing. The Chinese feature came out during the Holidays, and people did not waste any time and went to catch the film in their nearest theatres. Seeing the movie’s popularity, it is being released in several parts of the world. It will soon be released in the UK and Japan as well.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest box office report reveals that Ne Zha 2 has crossed the $2 billion mark in China after scoring the biggest 6th Saturday in a single market. It will beat the MCU movie Avengers: Infinity War today. It has collected $2.05 billion in its lifetime, and that too at the worldwide box office.

According to the report, the Ne Zha sequel has collected a strong $19.6 million on its sixth Saturday over 156K screenings. The movie declined by -39.5% from last Saturday. It has crossed the $2 billion mark in China and now stands at the $2.01 billion cume, becoming the first film to hit the milestone in a single market. The Chinese feature has attained this feat in just 39 days. In addition, it collected $2.3 million in pre-sales for today, its 6th Sunday, playing over 163K. The exhibitors increased 7K screenings from yesterday—no points for guessing that it will register the biggest sixth Sunday ever in a single market.

Meanwhile, at the global box office, the sequel has reached $2.04 billion. It will surpass Avengers: Infinity War today and become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Ne Zha 2 was released in Chinese theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

