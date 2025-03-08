Kollywood Box Office 2025 has already got its third hit with Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon and the comedy drama is now inching towards the 100 crore mark at the box office in India. In 16 days, the film stands at a total of 87.9 crore at the box office.

The worldwide total of the comedy-drama has brought a gross collection of 127.5 crore at the box office in 16 days. It would be interesting to see if the film touches the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Dragon Box Office Day 16

On the 16th day, the third Saturday, March 8, Dragon earned 3.65 crore at the box office. This was a jump of 78% from the previous day, which brought only 2.05 crore on the third Friday. The third weekend of the film might touch 7.5 – 8.5 crore at the box office!

Check out the 16-day breakdown of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Week 1: 50.3 crore

Week 2: 31.9 crore

Day 15: 2.05 crore

Day 16: 3.65 crore

Total: 87.9 crore

Dragon Budget & Recovery

Dragon has been mounted on a budget of 35 crore, and it has churned out a profit of 52.9 crore in 16 days, registering a 151.14% return on investment. While it has claimed the hit verdict, it needs a total collection of 105 crore at the box office to earn a superhit tag!

Surpasses Garudan Profit

Pradeep Ranganathan‘s film is the third Tamil hit of 2025 at the box office. Tollywood has already delivered a superhit, Madha Gaja Raja, and a hit – Kudumbasthan. It has surpassed all the profitable Tamil films of 2024, except for 3 – Lubber Pandhu’s 652%, Vaazhai’s 482.5%, and Maharaja’s 256.5%. It has surpassed the profit of Garudan, which registered 117.5% profit!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Destroys Every Single Profitable Film By Maddock Films Except 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News