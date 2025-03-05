Pradeep Ranganathan is riding high on the success of this recent release, Dragon, which has already hit the 100 crore mark worldwide, creating a rage! The comedy-drama has earned 79.52 crore in 13 days at the box office, and looking at the pace of the film, it might touch the 100 crore mark in India as well!

The film has been released in Telugu with the title Return of the Dragon, and it has earned almost 15 crore at the box office with the Telugu version! The rest, out of the 79.52 crore, is the 13-day earning from the Tamil version!

Dragon Box Office Day 13

On Wednesday, the 13th day, March 5, the film earned 2 crore at the box office, which is an almost 13% drop from the previous day, which brought 2.3 crore. The film might touch the 80 crore mark before it enters the next weekend!

Here is the day-wise collection of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Week 1: 50.3 crore

Day 8: 4.7 crore

Day 9: 8.5 crore

Day 10: 9 crore

Day 11: 2.7 crore

Day 12: 2.3 crore

Day 13: 2 crore*

Total: 79.52 crore*

*denotes an estimated number

Dragon Profit VS Love Today

Dragon has been mounted on a budget of 35 crore at the box office, and with the 79.52 crore collection, it has churned out a profit of 127.2%. While it is the third hit Tamil film of 2025 after Madha Gaja Raja and Ponman, it has to go a long way to match Pradeep Ranganathan’s last super hit Love Today!

Love Today was mounted on a budget of 6 crore at the box office, and with its 66.5 crore box office collection, it churned out a profit of 1009.5% at the box office. To match this profit, Dragon needs to earn a total of 388.32 crore, precisely 308.82 crore more! Probably an impossible target for sure!

