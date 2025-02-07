Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa has arrived on screens and the intial reports are poles apart when it comes to the audience review and box office. Early predictions suggest that the film might start on the lower side but the word-of-mouth after a few shows might completely change the scenario!

Directed by Advait Chandan, the rom-com is a breath of fresh air and an easy-going romantic comedy that is here to stay, at least until the Valentine’s season is over. However, it will face competition from re-releases, especially Sanam Teri Kasam, which is getting a thunderous response already!

Loveyapa Box Office VS Love Today!

Loveyapa is an official remake of the Tamil romantic comedy Love Today, which arrived in 2022 and was a super hit. Mounted on a budget of 6 crore, the film earned 66.57 crore in its lifetime, almost 11 times higher than its budget. Love Today, churned out a profit of 60.57 crore, making an unbelievable 1009.5% return on investment!

Junaid Khan – Khushi Kapoor’s Target

Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s film needs to earn 11 times more than its reported budget to match the profits made by the original film. However, looking at the current box office competitors, it seems like a very tough target!

About Love Today

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Yogi Babu, the official synopsis of the Tamil romantic comedy says, “Two young lovers who are made to exchange their phones for a day and what happens due to that.” The film has been helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan and rated 8 on IMDb. It is streaming on Netflix.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Already Beats The Opening Day Collection Of Original Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News