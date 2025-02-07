The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic-comedy film Loveyapa was released into the theatres today (February 7). Netizens have been pouring in some of their reviews for the film on X. Here is a look at their reactions to the early morning shows of the movie.

Loveyapa Reviews On X

Talking about the same, a netizen said, “Pro Tip: Apne Partner Ke Saath Mat Dekhna Loveyapa. Trust me, phone swap ke scenes will create some serious awkward moments. But movie is seriously entertaining, loved it.”

Another user said, “Finally a film Jo Comedy Ke Saath Saath Deep Message Bhi Deta Hai. Loveyapa is not just a timepass. It is a thoughtful entertainment.”

A netizen pointed out how the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film, Love Today but turns out to be better than the original. The review said, “It’s a remake of Love Today but done in a better wat which honestly surprised me. The film is a solid one time watch. Plus, the actors don’t disappoint.”

A user went on to say, “Loveyapa is a must watch film for all the generations, regardless of age. Whether you are with your parents, siblings, friends or partner, this film is for everyone. If you have a mobile phone, don’t miss out, go watch this movie. The entire cast has delivered outstanding performances.”

Another netizen especially praised Junaid Khan for his performance in his film. He stated, “Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega. Indeed! Well done Junaid Khan. Don’t go by the opening day collection. This one will have a longevity for sure.”

Another X review read, “Loveyapa is a decent film with a good screenplay focusing mainly on Gen-Z slangs, Siyappa and what happens when a couple exchange their phones. The youth connection is there for the Valentine’s Week.”

Talking about Loveyapa, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. The plot revolves around a young couple who decide to swap their phones for a day to get a more clarity on their relationship. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Yogi Babu and Sathyaraj in the lead roles.

