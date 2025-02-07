The Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar was released into the theatres today (February 7). Needless to say, the singer-actor’s fans caught the earliest shows keeping the excitement levels high. Here is what the netizens are talking about on X about the actioner.

Badass Ravi Kumar Review On X

One of the netizens stated, “Lord Himesh is a genius. Badass Ravi Kumar is gonna shock you. Himesh Reshammiy is back.”

At the same time, another user said, “A badass masala film with Kickass heroism. Forget KGF, Pushpa 2, RRR, Jawan, and Animal, this is what a pure 80s masala blockbuster looks like. Non-stop dialoguebaazi, action, twist and plenty of drama. Himesh Reshammiya’s dialogue delivery and swag is on fire.”

A netizen stated, “It is high time that people realize that the Indian audience needs entertainment more than the dark film tones and plot when an 80s spoof like Badass Ravi Kumar grabs the audience’s attention more than the latest releases.”

A user said, “Lines between Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva in the movie. Himesh: You are a good dancer, Prabhu: You wanna join me, Himesh: Sure. Both start to dance. Absolute cinema.”

Another netizen went on to say, “From today, Indian cinema will be defined as pre and post Badass Ravi Kumar.” While another user shared a video on X of an audience member exiting the theatre and saying, “Pushpa 2 Iske Samne Kuch Bhi Nahi Hain, Animal Ka Baap.”

A user further added, “Badass Ravi Kumar Review: Blockbuster first half, entertaining massy dialogues, and Himesh Reshammiya is a super hero. Shaktimaan of Bollywood. Maza Aa Gaya.”

A netizen further called the Himesh Reshmmiya starrer a perfect reply to the massy South movies. The review stated, “Badass Ravi Kumar is Bollywood’s answer to South’s mass masala. High-octane action, chartbuster songs and a hero with an unmatched swagger. This one is a full on Paisa Vasool entertainer. If Pushpa 2 brings fire, Badass is the explosion.”

Talking about the film, it has been directed by Keith Gomes. The film has been written and produced by Himesh Reshammiya. It also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever in the lead roles.

