Pushpa 2 has made a phenomenal OTT debut on Netflix, proving that Allu Arjun ‘Fire Hai’! The film arrived on Netflix on January 30 and in its debut week it has garnered a viewership of 5.8 million on Netflix, making it the 8th most-viewed South Indian film on the platform since 2024.

Allu Arjun’s Reloaded Version Breaks Records!

Thanks to the extended 23 minutes of footage that arrived on Netflix, the South Indian biggie has broken three major records on Netflix, surpassing Dulquer Salmaan’s previous best records!

Biggest Debut For A South Indian Film

Allu Arjun has surpassed Lucky Baskhar’s 5.1 million views recorded in the debut week to bring the best South Indian debut with Pushpa 2. The reloaded version helped the film to garner 5.8 million views, the best debut week viewership for a South Indian film on Netflix.

Pushes Lucky Baskhar Out Of The Top 5

Beating Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu’s trio, Allu Arjun’s 5.8 million has surpassed Crew’s 5.4 million views in the debut week. It has also surpassed Lucky Baskhar out of the top 5 most-viewed Indian films in its debut week. In fact, Allu Arjun & Sukumar’s action-biggie is the only South Indian film in the list of the top 5 most-viewed Indian films in their debut week.

Here are the top 5 debut week viewership for Indian films that arrived on Netflix from 2024 – 2025.

Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million

Second South Indian Film In The 5 Million Views Club

Pushpa 2 is the second South Indian film to nail the fastest 5 million views on Netflix, after Lucky Baskhar, entering the club in its debut week itself. Every other South Indian film entered the 5 million club in the second week of their streaming on Netflix!

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

