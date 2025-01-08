Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict (Week 6): Dulquer Salmaan Is Only 0.3 Million Away To Dethrone Vijay Sethupathi!

Dulquer Salmaan is only an inch away from creating history with its OTT run on Netflix. In six weeks, the period drama has garnered a total of 19.4 million views, becoming the second most-viewed South Indian film of 2024 that arrived on Netflix.

0.3 Million Away From Creating History!

Dulquer Salmaan is now only 0.3 million away from creating history and dethroning Maharaja as the most-viewed Indian film that arrived on Netflix in 2024. Vijay Sethupathi’s film garnered 19.7 million views in the six weeks of its run when it occupied one of the top 10 trending global spots on Netflix for non-English films.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict Week 6

In the sixth week of its OTT run, as per Netflix’s data recorded from December 30 to January 5, Lucky Baskhar garnered 1 million views, against 2.5 million viewing hours occupying the ninth spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English films globally.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 5.1 Million | Rank 2

Week 2: 6.6 Million | Rank 2

Week 3: 3.2 Million | Rank 5

Week 4: 2 Million | Rank 3

Week 5: 1.5 Million | Rank 5

Week 6: 1 Million | Rank 9

Total: 19.4 Million Views

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Indian films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films. While some of them arrived on OTT directly, others arrived on the platform after a theatrical run.

Maharaja : 19.7 Million (7 weeks) Lucky Baskhar: 19.4 Million (6 weeks) Crew: 17.9 Million (4 weeks) Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million (6 weeks) Do Patti: 17 Million (4 weeks) Shaitaan: 14.8 Million (4 weeks) Fighter: 14 Million (3 weeks) Animal: 13.6 Million (3 weeks) Sector 36: 12.1 Million (3 weeks) Maharaj: 11.6 Million (4 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

