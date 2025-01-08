Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is growing in terms of viewership on Netflix in only two weeks of its OTT run on the digital platform. After a theatrical run that brought 281.56 crore, the horror-comedy has garnered 7.9 million views on Netflix in only two weeks.

Enters Top 10 Already

Kartik Aaryan’s film, in only two weeks, has reached the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films that arrived on Netflix this year after a theatrical run. With a total of 7.9 million views in two weeks, the film has matched the total run of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders, which garnered the same number of views and is the 10th most-viewed Bollywood film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week of its OTT run, as per Netflix’s data recorded from December 30 to January 5, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 garnered 4.2 million views, against 11 million viewing hours occupying the second spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English films globally.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 3.7 Million | Rank 2

Week 2: 4.2 Million | Rank 2

Total: 7.9 Million Views

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Bollywood films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films. These films arrived on Netflix only after a theatrical run.

1. Crew: 17.9 Million (4 weeks)

2. Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million (6 weeks)

3. Shaitaan: 14.8 Million (4 weeks)

4. Fighter: 14 Million (3 weeks)

5. Animal: 13.6 Million (3 weeks)

6. Dunki: 10.8 Million (3 weeks)

7. Jigra: 9.8 Million (4 weeks)

8. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 9.6 Million (3 weeks)

9. Khel Khel Mein: 8.7 Million (3 weeks)

10. The Buckingham Murders: 7.9 Million (3 weeks)

10. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 7.9 Million (2 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

