It’s really a bad phase for Akshay Kumar, as none of his films are shining bright at ticket windows. After disasters like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira, the actor delivered another poor affair in the form of Khel Khel Mein. Yes, the film maintained a hold at lower levels, but the numbers didn’t make much of a difference as they aren’t up to the standard Akshay set for himself years ago. Keep reading to know where his Independence Day release stands at the worldwide box office!

KKM released on August 15 amid a clash with Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Upon its release, the film received decent reviews from critics, but its appeal was restricted to a limited section of the urban audience. On top of that, it was majorly impacted by the storm of Stree 2. As a result, it failed to meet a respectable total.

Khel Khel Mein took a fair start on Independence Day, and while it suffered a defeat initially at the hands of John Abraham’s Vedaa, it later covered the ground and did much better business than Vedaa. In India, the film is still running at selected locations, and though it earns 1 or 2 lakhs on a daily basis, it keeps the scoreboard ticking over. However, the ongoing week is expected to be KKM’s final week in theatres. In overseas, it’s a washout and has already wrapped up its run.

At the Indian box office, Khel Khel Mein earned 40.25 crores net in 45 days. Including taxes, it equals 47.49 crores gross. It earned 10 crores gross in overseas. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 57.49 crores gross. As the film is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, it will wrap up below the 58 crore mark.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira did a business of 33.17 crores gross globally. In comparison, Khel Khel Mein is 73.31% ahead, but there is nothing to boast about as the overall outcome is a disaster.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Khel Khel Mein:

India net – 40.25 crores

India gross – 47.49 crores

Overseas gross – 10 crores

Worldwide gross – 57.49 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

