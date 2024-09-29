Deadpool & Wolverine is adamant about dethroning Barbie from the US box office chart of all-time highest-grossing movies. People are still infatuated with the Marvel movie and are going to the theatres to watch it. It hopes to collect a sufficient amount this weekend and reach closer to the 2023 blockbuster. Scroll below for the deets.

It was directed by Shawn Levy, who is known for movies like Real Steel, the Night at the Museum franchise, Free Guy, and more. Shawn, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds have also worked in other movies. Hence, they have a close friendship. Besides the leading duo of Logan and Wade, the MCU movie has been a success at the box office due to its supporting characters and cameos. It was a dream come true for the fans to see those actors reprise their roles.

Shawn Levy and Kevin Feige got all the ingredients right for the movie, which is still holding up at the cinemas and aiming for winning numbers on its 10th weekend. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reported that Deadpool & Wolverine collected $740K on the tenth Friday, experiencing a drop from last Friday despite losing another 475 theatres. The film is targeting Margot Robbie’s movie Barbie’s domestic haul.

Deadpool & Wolverine has reached a $629.3 million cume in North America. It is expected to collect $2.5 million to $3 million on its 10th weekend. Margot Robbie’s movie collected $636.23 million in its original run in the US. The Marvel biggie is less than $7 million away from surpassing Barbie. Greta Gerwig‘s movie collected $1.44 billion globally, which might be an impossible target for Deadpool 3. The MCU movie collected $1.31 billion so far at the worldwide box office.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Marvel movie was released on July 26.

