Speak No Evil is one such movie that is proving to be a success at the box office despite the lack of star power and a hefty production budget. It is close to achieving the $50 million mark and has recovered thrice its budget. James McAvoy and others have indeed done a fine job. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is performing equally well at the domestic and international box office and has received positive reviews from critics as well. It is the season of mysteries and all things spooky. Other horror flicks, including Alien: Romulus and A Quiet Place: Day One, performed really well at the theatres, and it is time for this James McAvoy starrer to enjoy success.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Speak No Evil collected a decent $521K on Thursday across 3,375 locations in the United States. Therefore, the film’s domestic cume stands at $23.84 million. It seems the horror flick will end this at the third spot only.

James McAvoy’s movie saw a dip of only 33.9% on Thursday compared to last week. James Watkins directed Speak No Evil, which has reached $23.84 million in the United States. The movie has collected $21.19 million overseas. Adding the domestic cume to the international cume, the film’s global collection stands at $45.03 million. Its decent and steady performance has helped the production house, Blumhouse Studio, to achieve a splendid feat. James McAvoy’s psychological thriller helped the studio to go past the $150 million mark, as per Collider’s report.

Speak No Evil was made on a budget of $15 million only, as per The Numbers, and has now collected 200.2% of the cost. It is now less than $6 million away from reaching the $50 million milestone. Speak No Evil was released on September 13 and will reportedly be available on digital platforms as PVOD from October 1 onwards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

