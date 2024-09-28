Tom Hardy is all set to entertain the fans once again in his Eddie Brock avatar in Venom: The Last Dance, which is said to be the final film in the series. The audience loves Hardy as the character of Venom, and people want to see more of him in the MCU. The industry has spoken, and here is what they expect Venom 3 to earn in its debut weekend. Scroll below for more.

It is the sequel to the 2021 movie and the fifth one in the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe who appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The story revolves around Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom. The movie will feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham in crucial roles. The upcoming installment was written and directed by Kelly Marcel. The film’s trailer has also been posted by the makers, and it looks pretty exciting.

Venom 3 is set to be released in theatres next month, and Joker 2 will also be released with a gap of a few weeks between them. According to Box Office Pro’s report, Venom: The Last Dance is expected to collect between $80 million and $120 million in its debut weekend in the US—the previous two movies in the franchise also collected within that range.

The first film collected a splendid $80.25 million on its opening weekend, whereas the second one, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, grossed around $10 million more than its predecessor. It earned $90.03 million on its debut, but its overall performance was underwhelming. The past few movies released from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe have had a disappointing run at the box office. This includes Madame Web and Morbius as well.

Tom Hardy-led Venom collected $856.08 million globally, while the second one performed worse than that and grossed $506.86 million in its lifetime run. Venom: The Last Dance’s official synopsis states, “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance will be released in the United States on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Transformers One Box Office (China): Collects A Solid $4.6M On Its Release, Aims 2X More On Its Debut Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News