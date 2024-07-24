Joker 2 Early Reviews Out! Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Is "Daring, Brave" & Completely Different From Its Predecessor

Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera is all praise for Todd Phillips’ Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga-starrer Joker: Folie à Deux. The sequel to 2019’s Joker was described as one of the most daring films in recent American history.

Joker 2 stars Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise the iconic and complex titular villain role that earned him the Oscar for Best Actor in the prequel. He will be starring alongside Lady Gaga, who will play Harley Quinn, Arthur Fleck, and Joker’s lover and sidekick in the film.

After revealing a powerhouse lineup of titles set for the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera sat down with Deadline for an interview where he shared his thoughts on Joker 2.

Barbera said that while Joker 2 was “a continuation of the” first film, it was also “darker” and different from the prequel. He added, “If you’re expecting the same in terms of violence or other things, you’ll be surprised.”

Barbera also shared his first reactions after watching the film in L.A., saying, “We were astonished. Our mouths were open at the end of the screening. It is a darker film.”

Barbera, who described the film as a “dystopian musical,” added, “It’s one of the most daring, brave, and creative films in recent American cinema.”

Barbera went on to state that Joker 2 solidifies Todd Phillips’s status as “one of the most creative directors working at the moment.”

Barbera is not the only one impressed with the film. Fans have also responded well to the Joker 2 trailer, which dropped earlier this week. Lady Gaga’s performance in the trailer has garnered rave reviews, with one fan saying, “Give Lady Gaga that Oscar already.”

Gaga was previously nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for A Star Is Born but won one for Best Original Song for the same film.

