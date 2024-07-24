The long-running TLC’s reality show, Sister Wives first premiered in 2010, and is still running strong. The show features the family dynamics of Kody Brown with his four wives and 18 children. As the season approaches its 19th season, Meri Brown, the first wife of Kody, has opened up about the future of the show.

On the latest episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, the 53-year-old appeared on the podcast with her best friend Jenn Sullivan, and shared, “You know, it’s hard to say like, ‘Is it getting bigger? Is it on the downhill?’ I mean, we’ve been going for so long, and it’s not something that’s going to go forever. You know? It’s just not,”

During the podcast, Meri also addressed the reason why the show aired for so long because “people like the drama”, referring that its longevity would eventually end. She added, “No show ever goes [on] forever. Right? But you can’t predict it either. You know? I don’t think that we ever would’ve thought that we would’ve gone this long. You know what I mean? And we have.”

Furthermore, she joked that the viewers liked the series because “it’s a train wreck” about “this guy will all these wives and a zillion kids.” Meri continued, “But then, as the show progressed, I think people very much created like their favorites. You know? Like, I’m a favorite. Everybody’s team Meri, or everybody’s team Janelle or Christine.”

“People create their favorites. They just connect. It’s very normal. They’re going to connect with different people, right? And so now, they’re watching as we’re going our different ways and doing our thing because they want to know what is happening in our lives,” she explained.

Meri appeared on the show in 2010, however, in November 2021, life for the Brown family dramatically changed when Christine left Kody and the plural marriage. Thirteen months later, Janelle announced her separation from Kody, followed by Meri’s confirmation in December 2022 that Kody no longer considers himself married to her after 32 years together. The news was later confirmed by her in January 2023 through an Instagram post.

All seasons of Sister Wives are streaming on Max.

