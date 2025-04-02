Netflix and Amazon Prime have some exciting new releases lined up while Hulu and Peacock have hit franchises like The Kardashians and The Real Housewives streaming on their platforms. But that doesn’t mean HBO and Max are in any way behind in the race to attract viewers to their digital lane.

Be it iconic films being released on the streaming giant to seasons of hit reality shows. Or even indie originals and anticipated premieres of certain shows, there is a lot that viewers can enjoy on the digital platform this very month. Here’s the April 2025 schedule of HBO & Max from which fans can pick and choose what to stream, what fits their taste and what to binge on.

HBO & Max April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule:

April 1

A Kind of Murder

A Stolen Life

Aftersun

All I See Is You

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

April in Paris

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Death

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

Chopped After Hours Seasons 1-3

Chopped Junior Seasons 6 & 7

Chopped Next Gen Season 1

Deception

Doubling Down with the Derricos Seasons 1-3

Drinking Buddies

Edge of the City

Expedition Unknown Season 1

Friday

Friday After Next

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season 2

House Hunters Ho Ho Home Season 1

House Hunters Renovation Season 10

I’ll See You in My Dreams

In This Our Life

It’s Love I’m After

Jezebel

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

June Bride

Kid Galahad

Land of the Lost

Little Men

Logan

Lucky Me

Lullaby of Broadway

Marked Woman

Moonshiners: American Spirit

Moonshiners: Master Distiller Season 3

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business Season 1

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut

Mr. Skeffington

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Seasons 6-9

My Dream is Yours

My Golden Days

Naked and Afraid Season 14

Next Friday

Nobody Walks

Now, Voyager

Old Acquaintance

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Romance on the High Seas

Satan Met a Lady

Severance

Sixteen Candles

Special Agent

Stampede

Station West

Storm Warning

Suspicion

Tea for Two

That Certain Woman

The Biggest Little Farm

The Double

The Old Maid

The Prince

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Star

The Terminator

The Tree of Life

The West Point Story

The Wild North

The Working Man

Three on a Match

Winter Meeting

Young Man with a Horn

April 2

Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice Season 1

Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen Season 2

April 3

Fix My Frankenhouse Season 2

HOP Season 1C

April 4

Y2K

Y2K is an apocalyptic science fiction film which follows a group of high school students who fight to survive when the millennium bug causes technology to come to life around the world and turn against humanity.

April 5

HGTV Smart Home 2025

April 6

Iyanu Season 1A

Lazarus Season 1

April 7

2073

Barney’s World Season 1C

April 8

90 Day Diaries Season 6

April 9

All Access PD: Grand Rapids Season 1

April 10

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2B

Hacks Season 4

April 13

The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the video game franchise of the same name. It is set 20 years into an infection pandemic.

April 15

Rock The Block Season 6

Rock The Block is a competitive reality show where experts compete with each other to revamp old properties and sell them at high prices for profits.

April 16

100 Day Dream Home Season 6

Fist Fight

April 17

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party

Ghost Adventures Season 29

April 18

Lu & The Bally Bunch Season 1B

Lu & The Bally Bunch is a cartoon where a ladybird starts preschool with her friends and explores life through friendship, music as well as feelings.

April 19

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2D

Impractical Jokers Season 11B

Outback Opal Hunters Season 7

Sal Vulcano: Terrified

April 20

The Rehearsal Season 2

The Rehearsal is a comedy documentary series starring Nathan Fielder where his character helps people rehearse difficult conversations or life events through actors and sets that help in recreating real life situations.

April 21

Yellowstone Wardens Season 6

Yellowstone Wardens is a series about the lives of conservation officers of Montana who defend public lands, rescue animals, handle anti-poaching sting operations as well as elk harassment and illegal shootings.

April 22

Love It or List It Season 20

Planet Earth III Season 3

April 24

Life of the Party

Life of the Party is a comedy film starring Melissa McCarthy as Deanna and Molly Gordon as Maddie. It revolves around a newly divorced mother who goes back to college to complete her degree and finds herself indulging in a young and happening lifestyle and bonding with her daughter’s friends.

April 25

Babygirl

Babygirl is an erotic thriller film starring Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis, a high-powered CEO who begins an affair with a young intern, putting not just her career but also her family and loved ones on the line.

April 28

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing Season 2

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks Season 2

Filthy Fortunes Season 1

April 29

Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 6

Contraband: Seized at the Border is a series on America’s Customs and Border Protection agency which focuses on defending the border as well as stopping terrorists, drugs, illegal weapons and other dangerous things.

April 30

Castle Impossible, Season 1

Polyfamily Season 1

Twitter: Breaking the Bird Season 1

