Netflix and Amazon Prime have some exciting new releases lined up while Hulu and Peacock have hit franchises like The Kardashians and The Real Housewives streaming on their platforms. But that doesn’t mean HBO and Max are in any way behind in the race to attract viewers to their digital lane.
Be it iconic films being released on the streaming giant to seasons of hit reality shows. Or even indie originals and anticipated premieres of certain shows, there is a lot that viewers can enjoy on the digital platform this very month. Here’s the April 2025 schedule of HBO & Max from which fans can pick and choose what to stream, what fits their taste and what to binge on.
HBO & Max April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule:
April 1
- A Kind of Murder
- A Stolen Life
- Aftersun
- All I See Is You
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- April in Paris
- Bad Santa
- Bad Santa 2
- Black Death
- Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
- Chopped After Hours Seasons 1-3
- Chopped Junior Seasons 6 & 7
- Chopped Next Gen Season 1
- Deception
- Doubling Down with the Derricos Seasons 1-3
- Drinking Buddies
- Edge of the City
- Expedition Unknown Season 1
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season 2
- House Hunters Ho Ho Home Season 1
- House Hunters Renovation Season 10
- I’ll See You in My Dreams
- In This Our Life
- It’s Love I’m After
- Jezebel
- Jimmy the Gent
- Juarez
- June Bride
- Kid Galahad
- Land of the Lost
- Little Men
- Logan
- Lucky Me
- Lullaby of Broadway
- Marked Woman
- Moonshiners: American Spirit
- Moonshiners: Master Distiller Season 3
- Moonshiners: Whiskey Business Season 1
- Mr. Nobody
- Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
- Mr. Skeffington
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life Seasons 6-9
- My Dream is Yours
- My Golden Days
- Naked and Afraid Season 14
- Next Friday
- Nobody Walks
- Now, Voyager
- Old Acquaintance
- On Moonlight Bay
- Panama Hattie
- Parachute Jumper
- Payment on Demand
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Romance on the High Seas
- Satan Met a Lady
- Severance
- Sixteen Candles
- Special Agent
- Stampede
- Station West
- Storm Warning
- Suspicion
- Tea for Two
- That Certain Woman
- The Biggest Little Farm
- The Double
- The Old Maid
- The Prince
- The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
- The Star
- The Terminator
- The Tree of Life
- The West Point Story
- The Wild North
- The Working Man
- Three on a Match
- Winter Meeting
- Young Man with a Horn
April 2
- Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice Season 1
- Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen Season 2
April 3
- Fix My Frankenhouse Season 2
- HOP Season 1C
April 4
- Y2K
Y2K is an apocalyptic science fiction film which follows a group of high school students who fight to survive when the millennium bug causes technology to come to life around the world and turn against humanity.
April 5
- HGTV Smart Home 2025
April 6
- Iyanu Season 1A
- Lazarus Season 1
April 7
- 2073
- Barney’s World Season 1C
April 8
- 90 Day Diaries Season 6
April 9
- All Access PD: Grand Rapids Season 1
April 10
- Gremlins: The Wild Batch Season 2B
- Hacks Season 4
April 13
- The Last of Us Season 2
The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the video game franchise of the same name. It is set 20 years into an infection pandemic.
April 15
- Rock The Block Season 6
Rock The Block is a competitive reality show where experts compete with each other to revamp old properties and sell them at high prices for profits.
April 16
- 100 Day Dream Home Season 6
- Fist Fight
April 17
- Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party
- Ghost Adventures Season 29
April 18
- Lu & The Bally Bunch Season 1B
Lu & The Bally Bunch is a cartoon where a ladybird starts preschool with her friends and explores life through friendship, music as well as feelings.
April 19
- Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2D
- Impractical Jokers Season 11B
- Outback Opal Hunters Season 7
- Sal Vulcano: Terrified
April 20
- The Rehearsal Season 2
The Rehearsal is a comedy documentary series starring Nathan Fielder where his character helps people rehearse difficult conversations or life events through actors and sets that help in recreating real life situations.
April 21
- Yellowstone Wardens Season 6
Yellowstone Wardens is a series about the lives of conservation officers of Montana who defend public lands, rescue animals, handle anti-poaching sting operations as well as elk harassment and illegal shootings.
April 22
- Love It or List It Season 20
- Planet Earth III Season 3
April 24
- Life of the Party
Life of the Party is a comedy film starring Melissa McCarthy as Deanna and Molly Gordon as Maddie. It revolves around a newly divorced mother who goes back to college to complete her degree and finds herself indulging in a young and happening lifestyle and bonding with her daughter’s friends.
April 25
- Babygirl
Babygirl is an erotic thriller film starring Nicole Kidman as Romy Mathis, a high-powered CEO who begins an affair with a young intern, putting not just her career but also her family and loved ones on the line.
April 28
- 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing Season 2
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks Season 2
- Filthy Fortunes Season 1
April 29
- Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 6
Contraband: Seized at the Border is a series on America’s Customs and Border Protection agency which focuses on defending the border as well as stopping terrorists, drugs, illegal weapons and other dangerous things.
April 30
- Castle Impossible, Season 1
- Polyfamily Season 1
- Twitter: Breaking the Bird Season 1
