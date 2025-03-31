The drama on Days of Our Lives is never-ending, but one of the current storylines on the soap opera revolves around a forged and false letter. When Xander heard Stephanie and Philip talk about keeping secrets, he automatically assumed the two were having an affair and was furious.

When Stephanie’s boyfriend Alex found out, he asked her if it was true. The others told her to go along with the lie so the actual truth would remain behind wraps, but she told Alex that the actual secret is that Philip obtained Titan through a forged letter. Abigail Klein, who plays Stephanie, opened up about this storyline and what drove her to tell the reality to her boyfriend.

What Did Abigail Klein Say About Stephanie Revealing Forged Letter Truth To Alex On Days Of Our Lives?

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star felt that her character brought out the truth because of how much she loves Alex and doesn’t want to lose or hurt him with the affair lie. “Stephanie and Alex’s love is her biggest motivation. Preserving where they’ve gotten to is her priority now,” Abigail explained the reasoning behind her decision.

She also opened up about how Sarah asked Stephanie to let Alex believe that she was having an affair with Philip just so the actual secret about the false letter wouldn’t come out. The actress stated that Stephanie doesn’t want to blow up the secret but is not okay with what Sarah asks her to do. “This is getting way too personal and way too out of line” because she is now being accused of having an affair with Philip, which is totally false.

“There’s no way she’s going to keep this from her boyfriend and not tell him what’s really going on,” Abigail pointed out and then added that though the scenes were fun to do, it was time for Stephanie to draw a line in the sand and decide that she was not going to go further than this. “Stephanie and Alex now have a hard-earned second chance,” the Days of Our Lives star pointed out.

Abigail Klein further explained Stephanie’s thought process: “With all of the ups and downs that they’ve been through, she can’t risk it like this. She has to be honest with Alex. ” The actress continued, “She wants this relationship to work more than anything, especially the second time around.” But that doesn’t mean the character is not worried about Sarah and her safety amid all this.

“Xander is so unpredictable. That’s another reason why Stephanie is so at odds with herself internally. She wants to be truthful with Alex, but she also understands that Sarah is in a really tough position,” referring to Sarah and Xander’s marriage and how this situation affects not just him but also her.

