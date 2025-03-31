Netflix has a history of playing both hero and villain when it comes to saving or sinking TV shows. While some of its revival efforts have soared to new heights, others have crashed and burned spectacularly. But every now and then, the streaming giant pulls off a true success story, turning an abandoned series into a global sensation.

A Supernatural Mystery That Almost Disappeared

One such triumph was a supernatural drama that had originally aired on NBC before being unceremoniously axed after three seasons. The plot of the story revolves around a commercial flight that vanished without a trace, only to reappear years later as if no time had passed for those onboard.

However, as the bewildered passengers attempt to return to their normal lives, they realize the world has moved on, and so has their place in it.

From Cancellation to a Second Chance

Despite building a dedicated fanbase, the show’s future seemed bleak when NBC pulled the plug.

But just when it seemed all hope was lost, Netflix swooped in, acquiring the rights and commissioning a fourth and final season, and that decision proved to be a masterstroke. When the last batch of episodes dropped in June 2023, the show soared to become one of Netflix’s most-watched series worldwide.

For those still wondering, yes, we’re talking about Manifest, and if numbers speak louder than words, the data is undeniable. Within its first three days on Netflix, season four racked up an astounding 57.1 million viewing hours, but it wasn’t just about the binge-watch stats; the quality of storytelling also reached new heights.

The show’s journey from a modest 56 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season to an impressive 88 percent for its Netflix-produced finale also speaks volumes.

Critical Acclaim and Fan Praise

Fans, too, had their say, rating season four higher than the debut. One viewer wrote, “Compelling show. Perfect ending,” as a second praised its ‘beautiful conclusion,’ adding, “The ending is what it should have been… it is still beautiful and emotional to watch. It shouldn’t be any other way.”

A third said, “I just finished watching the finale, and man, this has been a journey. This show is so good and criminally underrated. From the first episode, where we are introduced to the cast, to then seeing them grow and work together and have an end so satisfying, it was just amazing.”

For those who haven’t yet boarded this thrilling ride, Manifest is streaming now, fully available in the US, while UK viewers can currently access seasons one, two, and four.

