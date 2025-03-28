Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters have kicked off the new year on a high, and honestly, it’s not difficult to see why. The power couple, known for their on-screen chemistry and dynamic work behind the scenes, are riding the wave of success with their latest project, Adolescence.

The Netflix miniseries hasn’t just shattered viewership records with over 66 million views in two weeks but also sparked conversations that Graham and co-creator Jack Thorne had hoped would resonate far beyond the screen.

The story of a child accused, all unfolding in one unflinching, real-time shot. From Boiling Point creator Philip Barantini and starring Stephen Graham, ADOLESCENCE premieres Thursday. pic.twitter.com/MkVsW3vTZj — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 10, 2025

Will There Be A Second Season Of Adolescence?

The four-episode miniseries was designed to be a one-time gut punch, but with its meteoric rise, fans can’t help but wonder if there’s gonna be more. While Adolescence was never meant to continue beyond its initial story, the sheer magnitude of its success has left the door slightly ajar.

Graham, always one to keep fans guessing, hinted in a recent interview with Variety that nothing is off the table. He said, “Possibly, let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.”

A Different Approach For The Future?

Officially, neither Graham, Walters, and Netflix nor anyone close to the production has confirmed a second season. However, where there’s an audience, there’s demand, and where there’s demand, well! Money talks.

While a direct continuation of Jamie Miller’s harrowing journey might not be in the cards, the unique one-shot storytelling style that made Adolescence so gripping could be applied to a new narrative, tackling another raw and urgent topic.

Walters teased, “A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good… everyone’s happy, shall we say?”

A Show That’s Sparking Real-World Change

The show’s format alone has been a revelation, immersing audiences in a way that feels raw, real, and relentless. And it’s not just fans who’ve been moved; politicians, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have acknowledged the show’s significance. Whether the story continues in its current form or evolves into something new, one thing is sure—Adolescence has made its mark.

Starring Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Ashley Walters in key roles, Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix!

When a 13 year old boy is accused of murder, a town is left asking – how could this happen? Adolescence — shot in four real-time, one-take episodes — premieres March 13 pic.twitter.com/2sIlN6ViXY — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

