This week, The Bold and the Beautiful saw some popcorn-worthy drama with Carter handing back the company to the Forresters and Hope dumping him after getting fired. This opens up the door for Daphne, who has fallen for him. The previous episode was a special female-only episode in honor of Women’s History Month.

It centered on mothers and daughters and saw two sides of the equation. Taylor and Steffy had a blast dancing and drinking chill drinks, while Brooke and Hope had a showdown, with the latter almost slapping her mother. Here’s what to expect from the March 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 28, 2025

The week’s last episode features Sheila sharing some good news with Deacon, and his response surprises her. Now that she knows Luna is her granddaughter, she is elated. She has been barred from being a part of Finn’s and Hayes’ lives. But she won’t let Luna go, and she just shares the joyous news with Deacon and is surprised at his reaction to it.

Is he going to be unimpressed or disappointed? It won’t be a surprise since Luna was behind bars not too long ago for killing two of his employees. She also drugged and left Steffy to die, which made the situation more ironic and awkward. Finn, being her father, technically makes Steffy Luna’s stepmother. She is also in no mood to forgive her for her deed and wants her far away.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will attempts to tell Electra how he feels and what he hopes their relationship will be. Their romance has been blossoming for a while, and now that they are willing to express the same and make things official, what will happen? Will a storm named Luna ruin things before the start of it, especially since she has finally gotten the chance to meet Will?

As of now, she has only admired him from afar, but now that she is free and has been pardoned, she can live her life without hiding behind walls. She tells Will that his family has done a lot for her, and she wants to reciprocate the same. How will she react when she finds out Will is interested in Electra? Will her jealousy destroy any hopes for a reconciliation with Finn?

Will she go back to her evil ways to keep Will for herself? Will Sheila join her? How will Bill react when he finds out that the felon he not only helped but kept safe from the others is now eyeing his son Will? Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to find the answers!

