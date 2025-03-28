One of the most popular talent reality shows, America’s Got Talent is back and with its special 20th season, marking decades of its glorious run and worldwide success. The upcoming season which is filming its auditions at the moment has seen one massive change in the much-loved judges panel.

Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell have all returned to their chairs, but Heidi Klum has been replaced by Mel B for the new edition. This change may have saddened some fans, but it has reportedly also altered the dynamics offscreen with Sofia and Mel allegedly not getting along well.

Are There Cold Vibes Between Judges Sofia Vergara & Mel B Off Camera On America’s Got Talent?

According to The US Sun, things may seem cordial and alright on camera and on social media, but there are rampant cold vibes between the two off-camera. Despite their allegedly forced camaraderie onscreen and all of the social media content, there has been a frosty equation between them the minute a camera is not rolling, or any sort of content is not being filmed.

Mel returned to America’s Got Talent to replace Heidi Klum, who is said to be busy filming her return to Project Runway. Sofia and Heidi’s friendship and bonding is no secret from anyone. Apart from being besties on set, they also hung out at each other’s homes and went on vacations together.

As for the current change in scenario on set, Mel is said to get along well with everyone when the cameras are rolling but the vibe shifts behind the scenes, as per a source from the production team. They claimed, “Mel barely acknowledged Sofia when they weren’t recording.” She is said to have spent most of her time talking to Howie and sometimes even Simon.

Mel reportedly “even got up to talk to Simon” but “Sofia was right on the other side of her” and they are said to have barely spoken or made eye contact when the cameras stopped filming. “Mel would even get up and walk around to go talk to Simon or lean back and talk to him over Sofia,” the insider further claimed about the ongoing not so friendly situation.

“She got along with Sofia when cameras were on but when they were off, very icy vibes,” they added and pointed out that there was no animosity between Mel and Howie or Simon though. It is to be noted that Sofia and Mel have posted photos and content on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the audition behind the scenes while also sharing their fun-filled banter.

And while fans are excited to see their equation once the episodes air, the source claimed that it isn’t the reality of their equation which changed quite drastically everytime there weren’t cameras to pick up on anything big.

