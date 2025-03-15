The previous week saw the climax of Phyllis and Sahron’s kidnapping. The captor was finally revealed to be Alan while Nick, Billy and Chance found out exactly where they were kept locked after their abduction. The drama of Genoa City continues with a slate of all new episodes this week to enjoy.

From questioning and doubts to rescue missions and unexpected invites, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming new week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 17, 2025

The week starts with Traci interrogating Alan. She saw the security breach at the clinic alert on his phone and was left surprised. How will he respond to her questions and what lie will he spin to keep his secrets safe? When will everyone find out Alan was the one who had kept Phyllis and Sharon captured? Meanwhile, Billy makes a shocking discovery about Phyllis.

What has he found out now? Will this affect their partnership? Lastly, Nick forms a plan to help Sharon. Will he be successful or will more obstacles come in his way? Will this recent abduction lead to Sharon and Nick being back and result in their romance reigniting, like the fans have wanted?

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

The next episode sees Victor giving Kyle a reality check. What will the Newman patriarch say to the Abbott heir? Will Victor try to manipulate and use Kyle against the Abbott family again? Or will Kyle have the sense to not fall into his trap again? Up next, Lily questions Damian’s motives. She has been researching and investigating what he could possibly be after.

Will she find something substantial to confront him? Or will she genuinely start falling for him in the process? Lastly, Holden presses his luck with Audra. What is he wanting to achieve with this? Does he still have residual feelings from their past? Will Audra find herself being pulled towards him?

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

When Jack and Diane counsel Traci, is it related to Alan? Has his recent change in behavior rung warning bells in Traci’s mind? Meanwhile, Nick receives an unexpected invitation. Could it be from Sharon? Sparks fly between Adam and Chelsea but for how long will they force themselves?

Thursday, March 20, 2025

The Young and the Restless is preempted on Thursday, March 20, due to sports coverage of March Madness by CBS.

Friday, March 21, 2025

The Young and the Restless is preempted on March 21 again due to sports coverage. The next episode of Y&R will be aired the following week.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey: “No Way Am I Going to Voluntarily Walk Into That Situation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News