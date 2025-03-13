The last episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis and Sharon taking control, Chance comforting Summer, and Traci sharing surprising news with Jack. The drama is only escalating as the puzzle pieces join together to create the full picture and now we know who the captor is.

Today’s episode sees some questions, traps and confessions. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 13, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and award-winning daytime drama series that revolves around characters based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 13, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor Newman questioning Adam’s decision making. It is no secret that the latter is desperate for his father’s approval most of the time. When the Newman patriarch questions Adam again, what could it be about? Is it about something related to the business side of things? Or is this about his reignited forced romance with Chelsea?

How will Adam react to the questions his father has for him? Will he be able to defend himself? Up next, Phyllis and Sharon fall into a trap. They might have been trying to find a way out of captivity and safely return home to the family they both have but things are only getting harder. The two kept their dislike for each other aside to work together but ended up falling into a trap.

What will their next plan of action be? How long will they keep showcasing their determination? Will their frustration take precedence after this new hurdle? Lastly, Jack makes a confession to Diane. He was recently told by his sister Traci that she has decided to get married to her boyfriend Alan. Is this the topic he has a confession about? What will he reveal to his wife?

Is Jack having doubts about Alan? Is that what he is trying to share with Diane? They might be happy for Traci but they don’t want her heart to be broken. Are they doubtful about Alan’s true intentions? And rightfully so, considering Alan is the one who has captured Phyllis and Sharon and has been toying with them as he watches their struggles through a camera.

Will Jack be able to identify Alan’s agendas before Traci walks down the aisle with him? Or will it be too late? How will Traci react when she finds out that her partner was behind the kidnapping and is the captor who has kept the two women locked up and away from family. What could be his plan? Is he not Alan but Alan’s twin brother Martin who was thought to be dead?

