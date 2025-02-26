The episode aired on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, featured an interesting matchup between two characters of the soap, Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers. The pairing is also unique because the two quite literally dislike one another due to their history over years, especially the personal kind.

Sharon Case, who plays Sharon, and Michelle Stafford who essays the role of Phyllis, recently spoke about the interesting decision to pair them up for the episode with both their characters being abducted and having to find a way out of the mess. Here’s what the soap stars revealed about the same.

The Young & The Restless: Sharon Case & Michelle Stafford On Sharon & Phyllis Being Kidnapped

During a conversation with TV Insider, Sharon revealed that it was actually surprising to find out that an abduction sequence was being planned as she had only recently been kidnapped on the show during the Heather murder mystery where Jordan Howard kept her captive and away from her family.

Sharon stated, “It’s my third or fourth abduction, and I really know the ropes now,” which is why her character “knows her way through this kind of thing” and is like she’s “been here, done that” so the others can just follow her. On the other hand, Michelle felt this storyline was important for the characters.

“There was nowhere for Phyllis and Sharon to go; it was the apex of their discord. Something had to happen from that,” referring to the unpleasant past history between their characters. “When they see each other, it would be difficult. So, I think this story that we’re doing really fixes that,” she said about the sequence in which the whole episode revolved around them.

Michelle added, “I think it will be very interesting for our viewers to watch because it’s nothing they’ve ever done on the show before. And we went into a very easy work rhythm. Sharon is very easy to work with.” They also shared how they had to film all the emotional scenes early in the morning.

Regardless, they had an amazing time filming the episode and sequence. Sharon felt, “Everything seemed so easy and fell right into place” which she thought might be because they have been working together on the show for so long. “We just slid into it without questions” and didn’t even feel the need to discuss it. “It’s like we read each other’s minds,” she further expressed.

“As storylines go, I love this one. I had a lot of fun doing it. I love working with Michelle. It was very challenging,” Sharon explained that they really put in a lot of hard work. “We did the impossible some days,” the actress concluded about the sequence and Sharon-Phyllis focused episode.

