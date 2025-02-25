The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has long dominated the box office, but in recent years, its grip on audiences has seemingly weakened. While Marvel Studios has grossed over $31 billion, the franchise is facing diminishing returns. Recent films like The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania suffered massive drops, with Captain America: Brave New World now joining the list. Despite opening to a respectable $100 million over the President’s Day weekend, the film suffered a steep decline, marking one of the worst second-weekend drop-offs in MCU history.

The underwhelming performance has reignited criticism of MCU’s slate, with Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld being one of the most vocal detractors. Liefeld, who recently severed ties with Marvel, did not hold back in his latest comments, calling for Kevin Feige to step aside. Having previously accused Marvel of mistreatment, Liefeld’s frustrations with the studio and its leadership continue to make waves in the industry.

Rob Liefeld says Kevin Feige’s spent and should be removed

Following the sharp decline of Captain America: Brave New World at the box office, Rob Liefeld took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a blunt statement: “Get [Kevin] Feige off the mound. He’s spent.” Liefeld, never one to shy away from controversy, has been particularly outspoken about Feige’s leadership and the declining quality of MCU films.

This isn’t the first time Liefeld has taken shots at Marvel’s top executive. Earlier this month, he announced that he was cutting ties with Marvel entirely. The breaking point? Being snubbed from Disney’s afterparty for Deadpool & Wolverine last July, a move he perceived as a deliberate attempt to “embarrass, diminish, and defeat” him. Speaking on his podcast, Liefeld accused Marvel of lacking respect for creators, particularly Feige, whom he believes has contributed to the studio’s downward trajectory.

Despite Liefeld’s criticism, Feige remains one of the most successful producers in Hollywood. His tenure has overseen the MCU’s rise to dominance, but as Marvel navigates its next phase, pressure is mounting for the studio to regain its footing. Feige will most likely adapt and step up the game even further, but with industry figures like Liefeld openly calling for change, Marvel’s future is anything but certain.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Batman Confirmed For ‘The Brave & The Bold’: James Gunn Says It Won’t Be Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News