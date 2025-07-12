Brad Pitt is back into the streaming spotlight, not because of his latest Formula 1 blockbuster F1, but for his two-decade-old war epic that has quietly stormed onto streaming platforms. Long before he raced cars on screen, Pitt clashed swords in the dusty battlegrounds of ancient Greece alongside Orlando Bloom and Eric Bana. The 2004 film Troy, based loosely on Homer’s The Iliad, follows the violent unraveling of the Trojan War and doesn’t hold back on the blood, betrayal, and ego that fuel the conflict.

Troy Is Now One Of The Most Streamed Movies Worldwide

Troy, now streaming on AMC+ in the US and HBO Max in countries like Thailand, the Dominican Republic, and Ukraine, has suddenly found a new audience, per Collider. It might not have wowed critics back in the day as it landed average scores and lukewarm reviews, but that didn’t stop it from pulling in nearly half a billion dollars worldwide. It was not a small gamble with a $175 million budget, but the final numbers proved it paid off, per Box Office Mojo.

Troy Box Office Summary

Domestic – $133 million

International – $364 million

Worldwide – $497 million

well hello im here to remind you about brad pitt during his troy (2004) era pic.twitter.com/G5faknivk4 — desirée! (@DANCE0FDRAG0NS) July 5, 2019

Troy is rising on OTT in a time when F1 is continuing its domination over the box office. Numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

F1 Box Office Summary [So Far]

Domestic – $123 million

International – $188 million

Worldwide – $311 million

Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes in ‘F1’ Undoubtedly one of the best performances of the year. pic.twitter.com/DIzcfGlzRe — MozartCinema (@MozartCinemaTR) July 9, 2025

Troy Followed In The Footsteps Of Gladiator

The film arrived four years after Gladiator brought swords-and-sandals epics back into fashion. While stepping into the sandals of Achilles, Brad Pitt seemed to be answering Russell Crowe’s Maximus with his war-hardened hero.

Troy did not win awards or applause like Gladiator did, but it left its mark with grand battle scenes and a heavyweight cast. The screenplay came from David Benioff, who later co-created Game of Thrones and, more recently, 3 Body Problem, while Wolfgang Petersen, known for Das Boot, directed. It would become one of his last major films.

Now, while Pitt’s F1: The Movie races past $310 million at the global box office and talks of a sequel quietly heat up behind the scenes, Troy is once again rising through the ranks of online streaming.

