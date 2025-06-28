After 9 years of facing ups and downs together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits for the final time. Love is strange, isn’t it? It gives you power and security, but when you are not in love anymore, all the negative aspects come running to ruin your life. It seems Perry’s life has been unraveling in the wrong way since 2024, from her single Woman’s World getting entangled in a crossfire to her personal life getting disrupted. She and her partner have parted ways and ended their engagement.

Reports have been rife about the couple’s separation. For the unversed, they started dating in 2016, and after going public on Instagram, they had parted ways for the first time. After staying separated for a year, they got back together again, and in 2019, when Orlando proposed to her, they got engaged. They even welcomed their baby in August 2020. Even after going through many phases, they finally decided to end it. In this scenario, scroll ahead to find out who is richer than the other.

Katy Perry’s Net Worth

Katy Perry is a name known to everyone. From sitting in the judging panel of America’s Idol to giving back-to-back hit tracks to making the right business moves, she is a popular and successful singer/songwriter/musician in the industry who has done it all with much finesse. Being a mother, she gives half of her time to her daughter while the other half goes to her passion and business ventures. As of 2025, her approximate net worth is estimated at $360 million, based on a Forbes report. But according to other sources like Finance Monthly, her net worth stands at $400 million, including the brand endorsements, touring revenues, and other points.

Perry’s musical career took a sharp turn after her debut album, One of the Boys, went viral. It launched her as a cheeky popstar and made her a global success. In 2013, when she released Prism with songs like Roar and Dark Horse, she stirred up the industry with her mature voice and music video. Since then, she has continued to rule the pop world with her music. Her career and financial status prove that she is here to stay and not a one-hit wonder.

Orlando Bloom’s Net Worth

On the other hand, Orlando Bloom, the actor who made a breakthrough with his role in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has quite a lot of money of his own. Even though the Lord of the Rings film series was a huge hit, he earned a modest paycheck from it. Yes, that’s right. While appearing on Howard Stern’s podcast in 2019, the actor revealed that he got $175,000 for all three films, which turns out to be $58,333 a movie.

However, his paycheck took a huge leap with Pirates of the Caribbean, earning $11.9 million for At World’s End and Dead Man’s Chest, as per The Richest. Apparently, he got more than his co-star Keira Knightley, as per Collider. In addition to this, his film Elizabethtown added another $3 million to his pocket. So, combining all of his earnings so far, it seems his net worth stands at $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worths.

Katy Perry vs Orlando Bloom’s Net Worth Comparison

While their love story has gone to a toss, between the two of them, the pop star will always have more in her bank than the actor. But Bloom’s pile of cash isn’t something to look down upon. Nonetheless, it’s Katy Perry’s empire of financial legacy, and she is the queen. Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has found his way to a happy life.

Previously, the songstress had talked about her partner in a conversation with Apple Music with Zane Lowe, “He’s a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves. There’s two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego. When the ego is running the show, then it’s like, ‘Whoa.’ But when that’s in check, then we’re both something else.”

.@People magazine has confirmed the end of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship. pic.twitter.com/eZHNdO8jl0 — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) June 26, 2025

They were even planning to get married in 2020, but because of COVID-19, they couldn’t get it through. Now, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have parted ways for the final time, despite getting engaged in 2019. The news was first reported by TMZ. Well, what are your thoughts about their net worth scenario and breakup reports?

