Sangeetha Sornalingam is the wife of Tamil movie star Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, widely known as Thalapathy Vijay. She was born into a Sri Lankan Tamil family and raised in the UK. Sangeetha Sornalingam is said to have a net worth of roughly around Rs 400 crore, as reported by Indiatimes. The details about her wealth are not publicly known; it is mostly from her family background, as her father is reportedly a wealthy millionaire based in London.

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha was born on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, India. Her family is Tamil, from Sri Lanka, and they moved to London when she was young. Her dad was a wealthy businessman, so Sangeetha grew up with money. Some reports say she owns expensive properties, maybe even more than Vijay, but not everyone agrees.

Sangeetha Sornalingam’s Love Story With Vijay

Back in 1996, a young Sangeetha Sornalingam was living in London and was utterly smitten by Thalapathy Vijay after watching his blockbuster Poove Unakkaga. The film wasn’t just a hit in India—it created waves overseas too, and Sangeetha was among the many who fell in love with the actor’s charm on screen.

Unlike most fans, though, Sangeetha didn’t stop at admiration from afar. She flew to Chennai just to meet her favorite star on a film set. That bold step changed both their lives forever. When the two finally met, their conversation stretched for hours, and an instant spark lit between them. Her sincerity so took Vijay that he invited her to his home to meet his parents, veteran filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba, who warmly welcomed her.

What started as a fan moment soon blossomed into a beautiful relationship. After three years of courtship, Vijay and Sangeetha tied the knot on August 25, 1999, in a grand wedding that beautifully combined Hindu and Christian traditions—honoring her Hindu roots and his Christian faith. Their union remains one of Kollywood’s most cherished love stories, almost as cinematic as the movies Vijay headlines.

Sangeetha stays out of the spotlight. She’s a mom to their two kids, Jason Sanjay (born 2000) and Divya Saasha (born 2005). The kids stay private, too, but they’ve appeared in minor roles in Vijay’s movies like Vettaikaaran and Theri. Sangeetha doesn’t act or work in films but quietly supports Vijay.

In 2024, Vijay started his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and Sangeetha supported him in that endeavor. She went from being a fan to Vijay’s wife and the backbone of his family. With her love and support, she’s a big part of why Vijay shines so bright in Tamil cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth

Vijay’s estimated net worth is Rs 600 crore, as reported by ETimes. He has a remarkable career spanning more than twenty years. His 2023 blockbuster Leo closed at Rs 610 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of that year. According to the Indian Express, Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in India in 2025. Besides Leo, Vijay’s Bigil, Varisu, and The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) movies have also raked moolah at the Box Office.

While Sangeetha Sornalingam may not surpass Vijay in wealth, she is certainly well-off in her own right, with assets said to be comparable to the superstar’s net worth.

